"I've lost the vision in one eye and it's just feels like cutting the right hand off."
What is an artist without his eyesight? This is the question Tinonee's Ron Hindmarsh is battling to answer.
In September 2022, Ron was sadly contemplating the reality of only painting for fun because a stroke left him unable to focus on painting for any length of time.
Tragically, on the eve of Anzac Day 2023, Ron suffered another stroke, and this time it took the sight from one of his eyes.
It has returned a little, but he estimates he only has 10-15 per cent vision, and even at that, he says it's like looking through "two blocks of a blackout and then spiderwebs".
Wingham is adorned with Ron's gifts of his talent to the community.
On entering town, at the entrance to Cedar Party Creek Bridge, the sepia-toned mural panels to the right display the various industries Wingham and the Upper Manning were historically known for.
To the left was a tourist trail he painted, however that was ruined in the March 2021 floods.
Down Isabella Street, Wingham's main shopping street, look above the shop faces and you will see some of them have murals up high, depicting the history of the building they are attached to.
There is the one he did with Art and Soul art therapy group members, above the shop where the members meet weekly and display their art.
There's another over top of Manning Pumps and Irrigation, showing the building's incarnation as Central Garage.
His first one hides behind tinted glass in the window of LJ Hookers real estate.
And his last one is on top of Ashlea Road Boutique, behind which is a mural of a rural scene, painted by fellow Art and Soul co-founder, Jillian Oliver.
It's to Jillian Ron is handing the mural reigns over to, however he is not giving up his beloved Art and Soul Group. He will still attend in an advisory capacity.
"I'll help where I can with people," Ron said.
"But I can't do regular classes because I can't actually concentrate. If I start to paint, within the hour I've got to stop it because I start to get double vision.
"And even when I read a read for 20 minutes, the lines start to run into each other.
If I start to paint, within the hour I've got to stop it because I start to get double vision.- Ron Hindmarsh
"I don't do demonstrations or anything like that, but I can help them with their individual work, tell them what to look for, what to do, help with colours and then I can have a break."
For 40 years, Ron has been painting and helping others to paint. He taught art through TAFE and adult education, he used to spend time with stroke patients at Wingham Hospital helping them paint, and until COVID put a stop to it, he spent afternoons at local primary schools giving art lessons. He has given away countless artworks to be auctioned to raise money for charitable causes both here and in other regions.
Now, he is unable to continue, and the loss has devastated him.
"I've tried to paint, and it's just not going like what I used to do" Ron said.
"The quality that I used to do or the value of the work, it's just not there, sadly."
There are still pieces of Ron's work available for sale at The Edge Gallery in Pulteney Street, Taree. But there will be no new ones to replace the ones sold.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
