Forest Lane at Old Bar will be closed for three days next week to allow for tree clearing ahead of road improvements.
The temporary road closure from Saltwater Road to 615 metres east is scheduled from Monday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 12, between 6.30am to 3.30pm.
The road improvements, which include widening and sealing, will take place later this year.
"Our community has identified roads and bridges as one of the highest priorities for the area," MidCoast Council's director infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott said.
"Forest Lane is a main connector route for many Old Bar residents and the improvements are essential to cater for future development in the area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.