Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Forest Lane, Old Bar road closure

July 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Lane will be closed for three days next week. Picture supplied.
Forest Lane will be closed for three days next week. Picture supplied.

Forest Lane at Old Bar will be closed for three days next week to allow for tree clearing ahead of road improvements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.