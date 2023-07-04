HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members produced outstanding performance at the recent Queensland state championship.
The club's players achieved a remarkable tally of three gold, six silver and two bronze medals.
With more than 500 competitors from across Australia, this tournament was the largest pickleball event held in the country to date .
Dennis Reeves and Tony Wasson won the gold medal performances in the 70+ men's doubles while Dennis won gold again in the 70+ mixed doubles.
Lorraine Barr also shone in the 70 + singles, winning her first silver medal. Teaming up with Tony Wasson, she then secured a second silver medal in the 70+ mixed doubles. Lorraine teamed up with a player from another club to win her third silver in the 70+ women's doubles
Other noteworthy achievements include Gabbie Dawson's silver medal in the 50+ women's doubles, and Dennis Reeves gaining a silver in the 70+ men's singles.
Additionally, Gabbie and Phil Dawson showcased their skills with a bronze medal in the 60+ mixed doubles, making it a family affair.
All team members played exceptionally well some playing of for bronze while others finished their tournament in the top 25 per cent of their divisions.
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has also been actively involved in teaching pickleball to Black Head Public School and Taree U3A students in a six- eek course.
Anyone interested in learning to play pickleball can contact Sheila Capperauld at 0457 539 181 for more information.
