Queensland success for Hallidays Point pickleball players

Updated July 4 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Hallidays Point pickleball players Dennis Reeves and Tony Wasson won the 70 plus men's doubles at the Queensland championships.
HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members produced outstanding performance at the recent Queensland state championship.

