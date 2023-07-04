On Saturday, July 8, Tammy Turnstall from Harrington and her 11-year-old daughter, Molly, will each be donning a white uniform supplied by the Australian Defence Force to become torch bearers in the 2023 Legacy Centenary Torch Relay through Taree.
Tammy has rightly earned her place for the special honour, as generations of her family, including her own daughters, have been and still are being supported financially and socially by Legacy Australia.
She will be wearing her father's badges on Saturday. He saw service as a Sallyman - a Salvation Army officer who went to war to support the troops overseas. He came back alive, but he died at 58 years old from cancer.
"They think he developed asbestosis on his trip to Timor," Tammy said.
As a result, Tammy's mother is being supported by Legacy.
Two generations before, Tammy's great grandfather was a Tobruk rat, and had served in Egypt. He was one of the lucky ones who came home from the war, and he lived until Tammy was 10 years old.
"My grandmother used to tell stories about how she remembered how he'd changed," Tammy said.
"And but one of the things he always did was support Legacy."
f it was Legacy Week, you knew you were selling badges with Grandma.- Tammy Turnstall
His daughter, Tammy's grandmother, continued the tradition, selling Legacy badges at a train station in the city every year when Legacy Week came around.
"She would always buy me a badge. And quite often, when she was looking after me, I'd be sitting on the ground while she was selling badges," Tammy said.
"If it was Legacy Week, you knew you were selling badges with Grandma."
Tammy still buys a Legacy badge every year, and says she now has a collection of around 50 of them sitting in a jewellery box.
Tammy's grandfather was not the only who came back changed after going to war.
Tammy's own ex-husband saw service in Afghanistan. While there, he suffered a moral injury from witnessing behaviours that went against his own values and moral code.
"His case is actually in the Inquiry into War Crimes in Afghanistan. His case is there because he lost four friends to suicide," Tammy said.
What Tammy's ex-husband witnessed has caused delayed onset severe PTSD that causes fits of rage. It eventually led to acts of domestic violence.
"I've got three kids, 14, 12 and four. It was a few years since his diagnosis, and it got to the point where it got dangerous and I had to leave," Tammy said.
Tammy left her husband of 20 years in Queensland and relocated to Harrington. Because of what happened to her ex-husband, Tammy was eligible for help from Legacy to relocate. She doesn't see herself as being supported by the charity, but her daughters - Legacy helped with the cost of school uniforms, for instance.
The Legacy Torch Relay starts at Taree at 10am on Saturday, July 8 at the Taree Aquatic Club. It is anticipated the torch will reach the Cenotaph at Fotheringham Park at 10.35am for a memorial service, after which it will travel by car to Forster for another leg of the relay over the bridge back to Tuncurry.
Learn more about about the work Legacy does at legacy.com.au.
