ON our recent 2000k road holiday into southern NSW and northern Victoria, we made a visit to the pretty town of Gundagai.
After paying homage to the Dog on the Tuckerbox we toured the old jail that housed notorious bushranger Captain Moonlight and his gang.
It was then off to the fledgling Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre.
It has on show an interesting array of trucks dating back to the early 1900s. Volunteers are very helpful and willing to talk. The museum is in its early years but is already looking good and housing some great exhibits.
The earliest truck on show is a solid rubber tyred 1917 Leyland (them were tough days, one jump up from a horse and cart).
You can also catch up with an array of Kenworths, Macks and Diamond Ts while an Atkinson and a Blitz are also on show.
Heavy road transport remains a critical part of Australia's economic structure. It's great to see our history preserved. Well done ton the boys and girls from the Gundagai Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre.
Call in for a visit.
