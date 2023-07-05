Manning Entertainment Centre's new season guide 'Act 2' out now

The Manning Entertainment Centre has released its new season guide, with 29 different performances from around the globe on stage from July to December.
In early July, the entertainment kicks off with the Elton John and Billy Joel Experience. The performers sit at pianos side by side and belt out tunes you know and love.
Late July brings performances for families. This includes the talented Shake & Stir Theatre Company's rendition of The Twits and The Victorian State Ballet's classical rendition of The Little Mermaid.
August begins with legendary Marcia Hines performing her classic hits in Still Shining and support act, Suit & Tie. Then experience the drama and colour of live flamenco music and dance with Paco Lara's The Andalusian Guitar in the new Beryl Jane Flett Studio.
The popular The Rhythms of Ireland 15 Anniversary Tour dance troop are back in mid-August, for lovers of all things Irish. Then Leaving Jackson will perform Johnny Cash and June Carter hits.
In late August, Toni Childs returns to the stage with her powerful voice in The Toni Childs Music Retrospective. Then head down memory lane as Darren Coggan and Damien Leigh present Two of Us - Songs of Lennon and McCartney. Followed by, Oh What a Night, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
September begins with the brilliant new landmark Australian musical, The Sunshine Club. Written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man, Wesley Enoch tells a story about life after World War II from the perspective of an Aboriginal serviceman.
Direct from New York and Las Vegas, the hilarious Menopause the Musical will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter. Then don't miss our talented and much-loved Taree Arts Council in their special performance of The Revue.
Later in September, the pride of Berlin, Hans from America's Got Talent brings his Disco Spektakular to the stage. Followed by the three-time Grammy Award winners the Soweto Gospel Choir with their all-new concert Hope.
In October Monkey Baa's award-winning Possum Magic brings the original book to life on stage. Children will love the clever mix of live-action, stage magic, animation and puppetry.
In November, it's time for a night of laughs with The Sydney Comedy Festival. Then, Joey Fimmano returns to the stage with his Music of the Night, the Magic of Christmas inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
As usual, December is dedicated to many local end-of-year school and dance productions not to be missed.
Immerse yourself in the cultural treats on offer this season and support The MEC as they bring a diverse range of local, national and international entertainers to your doorstep.
For show details and the full Act 2 program, visit www.theMEC.com.au or call 6592 5466.
