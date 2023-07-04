A sparkling winter's day provided an ideal setting for the Coopernook Soulfest, bringing together residents from the region for a day of fun and community connection.
Held at the Coopernook School of the Arts Hall on Saturday July 1, the event attracted visitors from the immediate area and beyond, maintaining a crowd of several hundred throughout the day.
Uncle Russell Saunders provided a Welcome to Country and some stirring didgeridoo playing in the morning, while throughout the day visitors were treated to live music, market stalls, an array of food options, an animal nursery, Circartus performers and plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained.
Also on hand were indigenous artists Toni Baxter from Naanggu Duran who ran a weaving workshop throughout the day, and Zachary Carter from Manning Valley Indigenous Community Support Services, who captivated with his storytelling with rocks.
Live music was provided by The Possum Scratchers, Matty Zarb and Scott Greenaway, Nell Tyler and others.
It was just a really big day of connection and people sitting and talking, bringing the community together in one spot.- Soulfest organiser, Paula Christensen
Originally held in 2019, Soulfest had been put on the COVID backburner for the past few years before returning this year. And what a return it made.
According to event organiser, Paula Christensen, the event succeeded in not only providing an entertaining day, but by drawing the local community together.
"It was all about community connecting on the day, that old fashioned vibe of everyone sitting around on rugs and chatting," Paula said.
"The community pulled together to set up marquees, bake for the cake stall, decorate the lovely hall, putting up signs to promote it, and cleaned up afterwards."
The organisers also wished to express a special thank you to the Manning River Lions Club for stepping in at late notice to deliver what was an excellent barbecue. What's more, as per their usual charitable endeavours, the money raised is to be donated to the Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.