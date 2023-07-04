Manning River Times
Coopernook School of the Arts hosts Soulfest 2023

By Rick Kernick
July 4 2023 - 3:00pm
A sparkling winter's day provided an ideal setting for the Coopernook Soulfest, bringing together residents from the region for a day of fun and community connection.

