Westpac Rescue Helicopter called to motorcycle accident at Tipperary

Updated July 4 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:26am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Tipperary. Picture supplied.
A motorcyclists was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following an accident at Tipperary, west of Nabiac.

