A motorcyclists was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following an accident at Tipperary, west of Nabiac.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend the accident at about 10am on Saturday, July 1.
At the scene they attended to a man aged in his 50s with leg fractures. He was treated by local paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.
Across the weekend the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked on six urgent inter-hospital transfers:
- From Moree Hospital to John Hunter Hospital for a male patient with a serious respiratory condition
- From Glen Innes Hospital to Tweed Base Hospital for a man with a respiratory condition
- From Wellington Hospital to Dubbo Hospital for a woman with a serious medical condition
- From Moree Hospital to Coffs Harbour Hospital for an elderly woman with a medical condition
All patients were stabilised by hospital staff and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team and airlifted to their respective destinations for further specialist treatment.
