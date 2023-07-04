Manning River Times
Saltwater corroboree kicks of NAIDOC Week for Biripi community

By Julia Driscoll
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
The Biripi community came together to dance as one on Sunday, June 2 for a djaraal (corroboree) at girimbit barray (saltwater country, or Saltwater National Park) to kick off NAIDOC Week 2023.

