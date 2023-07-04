Saltwater corroboree kicks of NAIDOC Week for Biripi community

The Biripi community came together to dance as one on Sunday, June 2 for a djaraal (corroboree) at girimbit barray (saltwater country, or Saltwater National Park) to kick off NAIDOC Week 2023.
With the theme, 'For our elders', the Biripi community has a full week of activities planned celebrating their elders.
On Monday, June 3, a Ngarragalgu "For our elders" march began at Hungry Jacks, led by elders, down Manning and Victoria Streets to Fotheringham Park, where a flag raising ceremony and morning tea was held.
Tuesday's event, luckily because of rainy weather, was held indoors at Saxby's Stadium Taree, with a community basketball match and Elder's Shootout taking place.
On Wednesday, the Biripi Aboriginal Aged and Community Care is hosting a full day celebrating a full day celebrating "everything deadly about our elders".
On Thursday it's time for the youngsters to enjoy themselves, with separate primary and high school discos being held in the evening.
Friday wraps up celebrations with the 2023 Cultural Community NAIDOC Day celebrating elders. It is a free community event running from 10am to 2pm at Purfleet Taree football fields.
Entertainment includes cultural activities, a jumping castle, the Walkabout Barber, Aboriginal market stalls, service stalls, games and activities and a raffle.
