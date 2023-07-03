Manning River Times
Wingham's narrow shot loss in grade 4 state pennant final

By Noel James
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
Wingham Sporties grade 4 pennant side
IN an enthralling game, Wingham's No 4 pennant bowls side went so close to winning the state final, being defeated by one solitary shot (56-57) by St Johns Park.

