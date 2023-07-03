IN an enthralling game, Wingham's No 4 pennant bowls side went so close to winning the state final, being defeated by one solitary shot (56-57) by St Johns Park.
The team consisted of David O'Donnell, Leonie Gilford, Colin Watson, Greg Bartlett, Paul Swan, Hunter Payton, John Borg, Adam Lee, Rod Trenchard, Scott Hatton, Tom Moore and Steve Matheson.
Wingham travelled to Tamworth to begin their campaign, and in the first sectional game they suffered a 51-58 loss to Maitland City, and followed that up in their second game with a 52-52 draw against Majellan. This put them right on the cusp of being eliminated. To have a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals the next game was a must win. Wingham also had top hope Maitland City kept on their winning way. Both of those scenarios played out with Maitland City defeating Majellan, and Wingham lifting to a 65-60 win over Park Beach.
Their quarter-final opponent was Wenty Leagues, the winners of their section, so were expected to be a tough adversary. Wingham though proved to be tougher, and won on two of the three rinks to take out a 62-50 win. Wingham seemed to be getting better with each game.
In the semi-final against Halekulani they really hit their straps, with two good wins and a narrow loss over the three rinks, they had a convincing 67-42 win. Wingham were ready for the final, and seemed to be peaking at the right time.
Wingham's opponent in the final, St Johns Park, defeated Maitland City in their quarter-final.
This was a match worthy of a final, with shots being traded back and forth across all three rinks, and no-one really able to grab any ascendancy. The final result going right down to the wire on every rink.
Wingham grabbed a 19-16 win on one rink, but 19-21 and 18-20 losses on the other two rinks meant an agonising loss by the narrowest of margins.
This was a tremendous effort by one of the smaller clubs in Zone 11, and we congratulate them on their state runner-up flag.
Another commendable effort came from Old Bar in the grade 7 pennant finals at Northmead and Dundas in Sydney.
In sectional play they began well with a 67-55 win over Mudgee, but followed that in game two with a 60-64 loss to Gerringong. The winner of the near next game against South Cronulla progressed to the quarter-final. Old Bar came out firing and with wins on all three rinks and had a comprehensive 65-35 win to book their spot. In the quarter-final against South West Rocks, they again won on all three rinks, to race into the semi's with a 68-48 win.
In the semi they came up against Gerringong, who had defeated them in their sectional game, although only by 4 shots, so a big turnaround was not required. Unfortunately Gerringong won all rinks to record a 68-55 win.
Grade 2: Forster began with a 52-61 loss to Mona Vale, but followed that up with wins against Toongabbie (90-57) and Port City (61-49) to progress to the quarter finals. They came up against a strong Raymond Terrace team who defeated them 69-52.
Grade 3: Leagues began well with a 64-47 win over Dundas, but a 47-66 loss to Padstow had them in a must win game against Gulgong. Unfortunately a narrow 61-62 loss had them eliminated by just 1 point.
Grade 5: Forster won their first two games against Ettalong (67-62) and Aberdeen (70-45) and qualified for the quarter-final despite losing 57-73 against Parkes Railway in their third game. Birrong proved too strong in the quaterr-final, defeating Forster 78-49.
Grade 6: Harrington defeated St Johns Park 77-52, and Bondi 57-54 to lead the section after day1. A 51-66 loss to Picton in their third game meant that they dropped to third place and were eliminated.
