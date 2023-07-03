Wingham travelled to Tamworth to begin their campaign, and in the first sectional game they suffered a 51-58 loss to Maitland City, and followed that up in their second game with a 52-52 draw against Majellan. This put them right on the cusp of being eliminated. To have a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals the next game was a must win. Wingham also had top hope Maitland City kept on their winning way. Both of those scenarios played out with Maitland City defeating Majellan, and Wingham lifting to a 65-60 win over Park Beach.