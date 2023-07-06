IT was an all-Taree Red Rovers clash in the Group Three Junior Rugby League under eight match at Taree Recreation Ground.
Red Rovers' history dates back to the origins of what was the then Taree and District Junior Rugby League competition in 1956. In those days games were played at Taree Showground, with clubs limited to the Manning area.
Now Group Three takes in clubs from Gloucester to the Hastings. Gloucester rejoined the junior league last year and the Magpies field teams in three grades.
Under eight games are non-competitive, with no scores kept. A gala day will finalise the season for non-competitive age divisions (under 6s-9s) before the start of the semi-finals in the competitive grades.
