The Minderoo Foundation reports that Australians generate 60kgs of single-use plastic waste per person per year, more than any other country.
And appallingly, only 13 per cent of this plastic waste is recycled. The rest ends up in landfill, or worse, in the ocean and even inside our own bodies.
But it doesn't have to be this way.
Joining the Plastic Free July community is a powerful way to make a positive impact.
By committing to reduce our plastic consumption, we can each become part of the change we want to see in the world.
Every choice to refuse plastics helps to create a wave of awareness about sustainability. Together we can break away from plastic dependency and create a healthier future with cleaner oceans and thriving wildlife.
Let's make a difference, one plastic-free choice at a time.
Amy Hiller, Kew
