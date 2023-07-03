MANNING Ratz ended Gloucester's unbeaten run in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union competition with a hard fought 20-12 win in the game at Old Bar.
The Ratz always appeared to have the upper hand in the contest, although Gloucester proved to be a willing opponent. These two sides have dominated the competition-proper this season and look certain to contest the grand final in August.
Forster had a big 58-0 win over Wallamba in the other game. A highlight of this game was Forster fielding four sisters, Kiana, Lallira, Chelsea and Mia Simon.
Gloucester will host Forster next Saturday with Manning Ratz at home to Wauchope. This will be the Ratz Indigenous Day and players will wear specially designed jumpers in both grades.
There are six matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals
