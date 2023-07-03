Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Ratz defeat Gloucester in women's 10s rugby clash | Photos

July 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING Ratz ended Gloucester's unbeaten run in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union competition with a hard fought 20-12 win in the game at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.