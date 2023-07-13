Manning River Times
Welcome to the world, Malayah

July 14 2023 - 8:00am
Parents Charlee and Jarrell with baby Malayah. Picture by Cara Mackay.
Parents Charlee and Jarrell with baby Malayah. Picture by Cara Mackay.

Charlee Mauger and Jarrell Russell of Taree are proud to announce the arrival of their first child.

