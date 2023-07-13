Welcome to the world, Malayah

Charlee Mauger and Jarrell Russell of Taree are proud to announce the arrival of their first child.
Malayah Leigh Russell was born on June 29, 2023, weighing 2.3 kilograms.
Proud grandparents are Catherine and John Mauger, Ida Russell and John Pitts, all of Taree.
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
