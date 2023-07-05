The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members have taken part in events here and with neighbouring sub-branches as part of the RSL Sport and Recreation program.
Recently, along with Nabiac, they joined Wingham sub-branch for walking football/soccer.
Old Bar won the first two games, therefore Old Bar took out the trophy. Suzie Hignett was (wo)man of the match with incredible goal keeper skills.
Sport and Recreation days are open to all veterans and their families, promoting physical and mental health and general wellbeing. Contact Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch for more information.
Arthur from Nabiac wrote a poem for the day:
"There was movement out at Wingham as the word had got around
that the local sub branches were heading into town
It was Old bar from the East and Nabiac the little beast
with Wingham hosting like they like to do
Walking football was the challenge they call it soccer here down under
and not a player under fifty did attend.
Well the day went fairly hard without a person there being barred
and the panting and heart beats there was plenty
But when the day was done it was Old Bar that had won
with all agreeing the day was lots of fun."
Old Bar won the Lower North Coast District Council Challenge Cup.
A whale was spotted not far off the Rose Street, Old Bar lookout last week, possibly a young one frolicking, so it pays to keep an eye out. Pity that no photo was taken.
