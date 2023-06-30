Manning River Times
Smiths Lake man charged with mid-range PCA

June 30 2023 - 4:43pm
A 48-year-old Smiths Lake man has been charged with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) after failing a roadside breath test.

