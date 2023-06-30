Hiking gear that could save the day on a hike gone wrong

Hiking gear that could save the day. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're starting to get more serious about your hiking and bushwalking habits and want to up the ante, good for you.



There are a number of benefits to hiking for your mind, body and soul. Cardiovascular fitness and strength, stress relief, and a boost in brainpower, to name a few! But, getting more ambitious with your hikes exposes you to more risk.



So, you might want to start carrying some hiking gear that could "save the day" in the event of a mishap.



Let's start with the basics of hiking gear that will never go amiss:

Hiking gear must-haves

There are a number of essential items that should make their way into every hiker's backpage. These include:

A multi-tool, with various knives, clippers, and plier attachments.

A travel first aid kit. Particularly one that contains wound spray to keep cuts and abrasions clean and ward off infections.

A headlamp and handheld torch, in case you get delayed and stuck out after dark.

Emergency paracord or survival bracelets are another multi-purpose wonder that take up virtually no space or weight!

A compass is a great tool to keep you on track if you're hiking off the beaten path, and further from built-up areas.

A flint lighter, also known as a firesteel or fire starter, for campfires and cooking meals.

Insect repellant

Water filter system

If you run into a roadblock, figuratively or literally, you never want to be stuck without potable water. Most hikers have heard of the Lifestraw, which can be plunged into just about any water source and provides protection against 99 per cent of bacteria and harmful particles.



There's also a Universal Water Bottle Filter Kit available for under $50 that functions much the same way, but is even more convenient for hiking.



Safety whistle for getting help

If you're ever in trouble and need to alert people to where you are, a whistle goes a long way. The sound of a whistle is often further-reaching than flashing lights in a rescue situation.



Plus, it's virtually weightless. You can even get strap buckle kits with built-in safety whistles, so there's not an ounce on you that's wasted.



Must have hiking gear. Picture by Shutterstock

Sleeping bag

Even if you don't plan to be outdoors overnight, it's not a bad idea to keep an emergency sleeping bag on you, if it's not too bulky.



Hiking gear providers like Oz Backcountry offer a range of sleeping bags designed specifically for Australian conditions and are ISO-tested for temperature ratings. Staying warm and dry overnight is a lifesaver.

Hiking gear repair kits

Be prepared for rips, tears, and breakages with a compact gear repair kit. Stash a sewing kit in your backpack, along with a field repair kit that includes a waterproof sealant and peel-and-stick patches. Repair tape also comes in handy.



Dehydrated meals

Easy to pack, light to carry, and a real lifesaver if you get turned around on your hike. Dehydrated meals are a nutritious and convenient way to get the sustenance you need on the go.



Not just for emergencies, these meals are a great way to provide for yourself on a longer trip, too.

Lightweight stove

Particularly if you're hiking in the backcountry, you might want to consider a lightweight stove for cooking meals and boiling water.



Space permitting, the Optimus Crux Lite Stove is a great choice for hikers looking to pack a punch with a stable, 3000w burner.

