A royal interruption to our news cycle

The Crown, the TV series, managed a mention at Friday's news meeting.
The editorial team looking after the Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate and Gloucester Advocate hook up via a "google hangout" (similar to Zoom) each weekday morning at 9 o'clock on the dot to talk about the day ahead, the stories we are working on, who we've talked to, what we've heard.
Such meetings are held across the ACM (Australian Community Media) network. Then at another level or via what's known as a "g-chat", editors and senior journalists swap ideas, share stories and generally keep news conversations flowing across the State and beyond. Even our national team of journos are listening in for any stories we are writing that may deserve a wider audience.
So amid our Friday morning talk around this week's council meeting and some housekeeping regarding company news, we asked sports journo Mick McDonald about his "Crown" experience. Mick has recently signed up to Netflix and has been engrossed in the first season. It turns out most of us enjoyed it thoroughly.
Mick was quick to add that while enjoying the antics of the young royals, he's a die-hard republican. End. Of. Story.
"Surely this is not betraying the republican movement which we hold so dear," he writes. "Do we have to make a mea culpa to the Australian Republican Movement? We passionately want an Australian republic. But The Crown is just so watchable."
You can read more of Mick's rant HERE
It's been a while since I viewed the series but I'm fairly certain it didn't touch on Prince Philip's visit to Taree back in 1973, which is the source of today's photograph. The royal visit at the time was the inspect a proposed mining site north of Hawks Nest, reminding us that royal life was not always so glamorous but it was part of "the job".
So take some time out this weekend and curl up with a good book, or TV series.
Take care, keen warm and have a great weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
