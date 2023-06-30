Online university and the shift toward accessible education

If you're searching for an online university, there are many tertiary education facilities to choose from. Photo by Karolina Grabowska

This is branded content.

In our digital era, studying online has become the way of the future. And with it - more accessible, flexible, and attainable education. If you're considering studying online, you may ask yourself how exactly you can complete a course remotely. So, read on for our tips on making the most of accessible education, and attain your qualification online.

Studying online: what online course and off-campus higher education facility should I choose?

If you're searching for an online university, there are many tertiary education facilities to choose from. So, how to choose the best educational institution for you?

First, as an online student, you must ensure that your selected university understands that you have other commitments outside of your course requirements. For example, you may already work full-time - or even part-time, for that matter. If this is the case, you will need to be able to fit your study commitment around your work hours. Undoubtedly, juggling study with professional employment is a challenging feat. That is why your education facility must be supportive and understanding of your external commitments.

Next, it is also essential to do your research. With so many online courses out there, choosing the best one can be a challenge. Look for reputable universities that offer accredited courses. You may be tempted to select a course based on the cost of the course fees. However, it is important to remember that you often get what you pay for. Nonetheless, if you choose to study online, you will save money as an off-campus student. Stay with us as we explain how.

The perks and benefits of online study: what can I get out of studying online?

With so many online courses out there, choosing the best one can be a challenge. Photo by Armin Rimoldi

Studying online has many benefits. For instance, remote study saves you valuable time and offers you a more flexible study/work/life balance and saves you money.

Cost-saving benefits of online study

As an off-campus student, your chosen educational facility will have reduced overheads when delivering your course online. This is because they do not need to host you on campus. As such, the usual overheads associated with housing students within the walls of a university facility are drastically reduced. For instance, your educational institution will not need to charge you for electricity, heating and cooling or other utility bills. Also, as you will be studying remotely, you will use your own electronic devices. That means the cost of operating technology will also be dramatically reduced for the university campus. As a result, your university will, in turn, lower your online course fees - saving you money as an off-campus student.

Time-saving benefits of online study

Next, studying online also saves you time. Of course, you will no longer need to travel to or from your university facility. By studying off-campus, you can complete your course from the comfort of your own home. This is especially welcome in winter as you can stay inside and out of the cold. But most importantly, with the time you save on your commute, you can dedicate more hours to your study. This means that the quality of your coursework is also likely to be higher, as you will have more time to complete your course assignments when studying remotely.

Convenience, flexibility, and a better study/work/life balance

Studying remotely also allows you the flexibility to slot completing your course into your already busy life. If you already have other personal or professional commitments, flexible study methods can be a great help. Are you employed on a full-time basis? You can study online around your work schedule. A late-night study session is often a good option for full-time workers. Alternatively, if you are a morning person, you can fit some studying in before you start work for the day.

Remote study methods: how can I make studying remotely work for me?

When choosing to study remotely, you need to learn how to study online. Here are some of our top tips to do this most efficiently and effectively as possible:

Create a productive workspace to study in

Most often, our environment can have a dramatic impact on our productivity. To study most effectively, then, it is important to set up a productive workspace to study in. Surround yourself with an uplifting atmosphere, and create an area that motivates you to study.

Set up an ergonomic desk and comfortable chair that offers back support for the long hours you will be sitting at your computer. Make sure your space is clean and tidy. For extra ambience, try playing background music that helps you focus on the tasks at hand. To help you feel more relaxed, burning stress-reducing essential oils or fragranced candles can also be a great idea.

Organise, plan and manage your time effectively

Time management is key to success as an online student. Ensure you are familiarising yourself with your course structure outline at the beginning of your study period. Also, make sure you know when your assessment tasks, essays and assignments are due to be submitted. Sometimes it helps to visualise this by writing down tasks on a wall-hanging calendar or listing them in a diary.

Make sure to schedule some downtime

Finally, make sure that you are looking after yourself. Dedicating yourself to completing an online course can be quite a commitment - especially if you are already working full or part-time. Take time to schedule activities that fill up your cup. This can include spending quality time with family and friends or even spending some much-needed alone time watching your favourite tv series. Whatever makes you feel relaxed and recharges your batteries in your time off.