Your guide to keep kids entertained this July school holidays

Parents can ensure 'boredom' is not on your child's agenda this school holidays by grabbing a copy of the MidCoast Council School Holiday guide.
As well as an exciting program of free activities taking place in libraries across the region, there are inspiration and ideas to get the kids out and about exploring the best of the Mid Coast.
The libraries' program will see kids of all ages entertained across the region.
The list of events includes designing a fairy and dinosaur garden, drumming at a djembe workshop, getting into ocean-themed craft, designing a travel mug, learning needle punch embroidery, experimenting with a rocket blast and alien ooze workshop, and lots more.
Of course, movie screenings are in the mix, including Puss in Boots, Duck Duck Goose, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Super Mario Brothers.
The featured author talk is Linda Be with The Bum Sneeze.
The NAIDOC Week art workshop will immerse kids in a memorable cultural experience.
Council's team of explorers at Barrington Coast have great ideas for easy walks these holidays, and you'll also find tips on how to spot a local koala (using their poos as clues!).
For full details, to download the brochure, and to book your place at our library events visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/seasonal-edition.
You can also take great library entertainment home - your library card gives you access to children's e-resources with hundreds of titles on services like Hoopla, Storybox Library and Kanopy.
The school holiday program is part of MidCoast Council's Winter Edition - a seasonal guide to making the most of the Mid-Coast all winter.
