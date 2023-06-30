Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Taree.
Emilio Nowlan, aged 12, was last seen at a residence on Princes Street, Cundletown, at about 8.30am Monday, June 26.
When he could not be contacted or located, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police say there are serious concerns for Emilio's welfare due to his young age and medical concerns.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 145cm tall, thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Emilio was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black pants and he may be riding a bicycle.
He is known to frequent the Cundletown and Taree areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Taree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.