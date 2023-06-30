MANNING Valley 13s representative team heads off to the Netball NSW Junior State titles today (Friday, June 30).
The titles are held at various locations in Sydney, over three days and teams. Manning will contest division two and will be sure to come up against some strong competition.
The MVNA 13s team have been preparing for these titles since September, when squad training started.
After team selection, the team has been training twice per week, and have attended six carnivals to assist with their readiness.
The coaching staff believe side players are well prepared and are excited to see what they can bring to the court this weekend.
The team consists of shooters Tilly Alliston, Tianna Gulliford and Hannah Anderson; mid court Nikola Byrne, Charli Byrne, Emilia Wallace and Sahra Hyne; defenders; Ivy Hoadley and Lucy Millard.
Coaches are Saha Cairns and Kiara Hollis and manager is Jenny Anderson
Many of the players are versatile and can interchange to other positions, something that is handy at times. The girls share a special bond as well as a love of netball. \
They thank everyone involved in this journey to state [ the MVNA executive, major sponsor Club Taree, coaches, manager, umpires and most importantly their parents, for unwavering love and support.
Special thanks to Manning Support Services for the loan of their bus, to get the squad to state titles.
