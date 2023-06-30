Manning River Times
Manning netballers take on state's best

Updated June 30 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:00am
Manning Netballs 13 years representative side (bacj) coach Sasha Cairns, Charli Byrne, Sahra Hyne, Matilda Alliston, Ivy Hoadley (junior association captain), Hannah Anderson, manager Jenny Anderson. Middle Nikola Byrne, Lucy Millard, Tianna Gulliford, Emilia Wallace. Front assistant coach Kiara Hollis
Manning Netballs 13 years representative side (bacj) coach Sasha Cairns, Charli Byrne, Sahra Hyne, Matilda Alliston, Ivy Hoadley (junior association captain), Hannah Anderson, manager Jenny Anderson. Middle Nikola Byrne, Lucy Millard, Tianna Gulliford, Emilia Wallace. Front assistant coach Kiara Hollis

MANNING Valley 13s representative team heads off to the Netball NSW Junior State titles today (Friday, June 30).

