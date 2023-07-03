Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rainbow Flat RFS Brigade receives new tanker

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainbow Flat RFS members posing with the latest addition to the brigade's equipment - an Isuzu Category 1 tanker. Photo supplied.
Rainbow Flat RFS members posing with the latest addition to the brigade's equipment - an Isuzu Category 1 tanker. Photo supplied.

Rainbow Flat Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has taken possession of its new category 1 tanker, and according to brigade captain Rob Derbyshire, the crew couldn't be happier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.