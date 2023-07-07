Welcome to the world, Oscar

Reyne and Lani Black of Forster are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Oscar Craig Black.
Oscar was born on June 9, 2023 at Manning Base Hospital, Taree weighing 4.1kg. He is their first child.
Proud grandparents and Neil and Melissa Millington of Newcastle, and Karen Whitehouse and Chris Black of Sydney, and proud great grandparents is Nicole Bennett of Grafton.
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
