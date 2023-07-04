Projects for the future of the Manning

Construct a hiking / cycling / jogging / cross country trail between Tinonee and Wingham and returning back to Andrews Reserve. Use the high ground between Tinonee and Wingham. Then from Wingham to Taree follow the railroad right of way to the golf course, cut behind the golf course to the river and then back to Andrews Reserve. This trail could provide a number of recreational possibilities for physical endurance.



Establish an electric car charging station in Taree's business district to encourage electric car drivers to come to town.



Consider painting murals on buildings as a tourist attraction. Perhaps Wingham would be interested in recording their history in this manner. If not enough suitable walls, then construct large wooden frames that could be tacked to buildings to display the murals.



Construct a pedestrian walk from Cedar Party Creek bridge, down the creek to the Manning River, and then upriver to Wingham wharf. This would provide a lovely nature trail close to down town for the residents of Wingham and visitors.

