BROOKE McClymont and Adam Eckersley's accommodation venture was only ever designed to save them financially in the darkest moments of the pandemic when COVID restrictions destroyed the live music industry.
But good ideas have a tendency to hang around.
Their "Hang At The Wang" food, glamping and intimate fireside concert experience on their property at Nabiac is in its third winter, with all weekends booked out for this season.
"It came out of desperation during COVID," McClymont says. "We couldn't play as we lost all our work, but the [state] government at the time was saying you could have 20 people at your house. We have 100 acres, so we had this idea. It saved us really.
"We thought it was only through COVID and it would end when the world opened up a bit, but it's been something people come back to."
With numbers restricted to 40 people, it's been an unique experience for fans to get to know the Golden Guitar-winning couple, who have also enjoyed major success in their separate outfits The McClymonts and The Adam Eckersley Band.
"You get to know your fans over a 24-hour period," McClymont says. "When you do shows it's a quick hi and a photo or you sign something and move on, but I feel we've created something special and we're getting to know our fans."
Fans will have plenty more to enjoy as the married couple released their second album together on Friday, called Up, Down & Sideways.
The album finds the parents of two both comfortable in their own skin as it blends McClymont's melodic pop-country with the heavier guitar sound of Eckersley's southern rock influences.
"I think this body of work, the 10 songs, is a great representation of where we've been for the last few years," McClymont says.
"That's why it's named Up, Down & Sideways because we've definitely been up and we've been down and we've been sideways."
The standout moment is the tender Lost If I Lost You, which Eckersley originally wrote for his band, but decided "it came to life" performed as a duo.
Hopes are high for the record after the singles Memory Lane and Star Of The Show earned three Golden Guitars in January. Their daughter Tiggy also made history as the youngest winner of a Golden Guitar as a co-writer of Star Of The Show.
"Just before they announced that award Tiggy was falling asleep on my lap," Eckersley says. "I had to shake her and say, 'Darling that award is coming up'.
"She woke up a bit and when she heard our names read out she nearly jumped through the roof."
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Up, Down & Sideways came out on Friday. Catch them at Stroud Brick Throwing and Rolling Pin Competition on July 8.
This story first appeared in the Newcastle Herald.
