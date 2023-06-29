Manning River Times
Water outage planned for Cundletown and outer areas

June 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Properties in Cundletown, Dumaresq Island, and parts of Lansdowne Road will experience an overnight water outage on Saturday, July 1 while MidCoast Council's water operations team repairs a leaking water main in the area.

