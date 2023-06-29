Water outage planned for Cundletown and outer areas

Properties in Cundletown, Dumaresq Island, and parts of Lansdowne Road will experience an overnight water outage on Saturday, July 1 while MidCoast Council's water operations team repairs a leaking water main in the area.
The outage will be in place from 10pm Saturday night to 5am Sunday morning and will affect properties between the Pacific Highway and the Dawson River Bridge. This includes all homes and businesses in Cundletown and Dumaresq Island, as well as homes and businesses along Lansdowne Road between Manning River Drive and Brimbin Road.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott said the main supplied water to the whole area so it was important to repair it as soon as possible.
Also in the news:
"At the same time, we want to minimise the disruption to residents and business-owners, which is why we're completing the work overnight," said Mr Scott.
"People just need to ensure they have enough water to get them through until morning. In addition to keeping some water handy in a drink bottle, a good tip is to have a bucket of water next to the toilet for any urgent flush."
Letters have been delivered to all properties in the area to inform people about the outage.
Customers who experience any issues as a result of the outage should contact council's customer service team on 7955 7777.
