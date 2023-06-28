Manning River Times
Westpac Rescue Helicopter attends single vehicle accident at Cooplacurripa

Updated June 28 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:11pm
Emergency service on the scene at Cooplacurripa. Picture supplied.
Emergency service on the scene at Cooplacurripa. Picture supplied.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted a woman to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital following a single vehicle accident at Cooplacurripa, north west of Wingham on Tuesday night.

