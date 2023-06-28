The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted a woman to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital following a single vehicle accident at Cooplacurripa, north west of Wingham on Tuesday night.
The rescue helicopter service was called to the accident scene by NSW Ambulance after 9pm on Tuesday 27 June, 2023.
The woman aged in her 20s was treated on scene by local NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team for chest injuries before being airlifted.
