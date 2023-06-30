SIX rounds remain in Group Three Rugby League before the start of the semi-finals.
In first grade Old Bar and Port City lead the way with 14 points and these sides look set to fight out the minor premiership. The minor premier hosts the major semi-final, where the winner earns a home grand final. Winner of the major semi-final also gets to host the Saturday, September 16 grand final.
This is the second successive year that Group Three has opted for a Saturday grand final following the success of last year's matches payed at Old Bar.
However, four sides, Port Macquarie, Macleay Valley, Wingham and Taree City all have eight points and are chasing the last three places in the five. It would appear unlikely that either Wauchope or Forster-Tuncurry would be involved in the playoffs this season. Wauchope broke through for their first win of the year last Saturday when beating the Hawks 38-36 at Tuncurry. The Blues only led once in the game - the last 20 seconds when veteran centre Sam Watts finished off a sweeping movement to score.
Taree City have by far the worst differential of the finals contenders. The Bulls are on -28, the only side of the four in the red. That is potentially important should differential be needed to determine places in the top five.
Taree's 42-10 drubbing last Sunday and a 64-4 loss to Old Bar when the Bulls were understrength may haunt them in the quest for a finals spot. Taree hasn't played finals football since 2017.
Macleay Valley looked on the skids until the Mustangs upset Old Bar last Sunday in Kempsey. The Mustangs had lost the two previous games to Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City, encounters they would have expected to win.
RELATED: Pirates outplayed says captain-coach
The Pirates were minus their PNG contingent (see back page) and they'll be hoping they stay healthy for the remainder of the season. However, co-captain-coach Mick Henry said that wasn't an excuse and said the Pirates were poor.
Port Sharks looked the goods when demolishing the Bulls and coach Matt Hogan believes the Sharks have been flying under the radar this season. The Bulls were terrible, but that's taking nothing away from Port's performance.
Wingham has endured a wretched season with injuries but are looking north to bolster their roster, again, as reported on today's back page. The Tigers will also get some of their injured players back before the finals.
The Sharks and Tigers should make the cut. That leaves Taree City and Macleay Valley to battle it out for the remaining spot. Both have three home games to play, but the Bulls will probably need a couple of big wins to help wipe the differential deficit.
There's no football in Group Three this weekend due to the general bye - orginally set aside for wet fixtures.
Club football takes another break on July 15/16 when the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars game is played at Wingham.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.