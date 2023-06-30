Taree might just be the go-to location for lawn bowlers everywhere, according to short stay visitors Graeme and Marian Foster.
The retired couple and avid lawn bowlers are house sitting for a Taree family currently on an overseas holiday.
Relocating from their Melbourne home for a three month break, the Fosters say Taree is blessed with some of the best quality bowling greens they've encountered and, with three clubs in the immediate vicinity, it all goes to making it something of a lawn bowler's paradise.
Marian is a Scottish expatriate who first came to Taree over 40 years ago when a friend in Canberra, where she was living at the time, invited her back to his family's home for Christmas.
Otherwise alone and with family on the other side of the world, she accepted the offer and has had a special place in her heart for the Mid Coast town ever since.
"I had nowhere to go for Christmas Day and he said, 'I'm going to my family in Taree', so we flew here and had a wonderful, wonderful time," Marian said.
"So recently, when I saw there was a house-sit available in Taree and I found out there were three bowls clubs here, Graeme and I were both so excited."
Like many, the Fosters took up lawn bowls later in life. Both had been keen tennis players, but unfortunately were unable to continue that sport due to physical constraints.
However, when they moved into a lifestyle village that had a bowling green, their conversion was inevitable.
"They talked Graeme into having a roll and he took to it like a duck to water, but I said 'no, it's not for me'," Marian said.
"Then I joined about seven years ago and now we're both addicted, we love our bowls."
Revisiting the area after almost half a century, Marian was struck by the differences in regional living compared to her home in Melbourne.
"The most important thing for us is how clean the air is, it's just so lovely," Marian said.
"Everyone has been so lovely and we've had such great camaraderie."
