Wingham look to New Guinea as injuries savage player roster

By Mick McDonald
June 30 2023 - 9:00am
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins has been negotiating with a contingent of players from Papua New Guinea to join the club for the remainder of the Group Three season. Photo Ruby Pascoe, Port News
INJURY ravaged Wingham Tigers hope to bolster the club's roster with players from Papua New Guinea this Group Three rugby league season.

