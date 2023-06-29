INJURY ravaged Wingham Tigers hope to bolster the club's roster with players from Papua New Guinea this Group Three rugby league season.
However, first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins said getting the players from New Guinea to Wingham is a "nightmare".
"We've been talking to five players,'' Collins said. "Two don't actually live in Port Moresby, so getting their travel arrangements in place is more difficult than we expected. I had hoped we'd have at least one here for the Old Bar game on July 8, but I don't think that's going to happen unfortunately.''
Collins said the players have lodged their visas and he remains confident of getting "one possibly two" here before the start of the semi-finals. Collins revealed two players, outside back Gary Lo and front rower Francis Kembis, have represented PNG.
Collins said the club's player numbers were further eroded last weekend in the match against Port City when hard working lock Blake Fraser aggravated a shoulder injury. "It looks as though he'll be out for the rest of the year now,'' Collins said.
"I might have to get a couple of blokes out of retirement to help us out against Old Bar.''
Wingham's backline stocks have been decimated. Winger Fletcher Lewis (knee) will miss the rest of the season while fullback Nathan Ross (knee) also faces a lengthy stint on the sideline. Utility back Michael Rees is another casualty.
Centre Tim Bridge (ankle) was injured 15 minutes into the first game of the season but hopes to return for the clash against Wauchope on July 23. Fullback JJ Gibson damaged ribs last week against Port City. Forwards Kyran Bubb (hamstring), Nathan Campbell (Achilles) and Nick Beacham (ankle) are also out. Campbell, a signing this season from Forster-Tuncurry, has played just two minutes this year for the Tigers. He aggravated the injury in a representative game earlier in the season.
Wingham is the latest Group Three club to look offshore for talent.
Old Bar Pirates, Wauchope and Port Macquarie have all signed players from New Guinea or Fiji. The Pirates were without their PNG connection last weekend for the loss against Macleay Valley at Kempsey, while winger Simon Wise, who hails from Fiji, was suspended.
The PNG players went home the previous week to meet visa requirements but were expected back at Old Bar in time for the Macleay clash. However, their flight was cancelled at the last moment. All returned to Old Bar earlier this week.
It would appear the Tigers, Port Macquarie, Taree City and Macleay Valley will chase the last three berths in the final five this season, assuming Old Bar and Port City qualify.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
