Four people were awarded with Rotary's biggest honour at Rotary Club of Taree's annual changeover.
Ted MacKellar, Rod Lattimore, David Denning, and Ivan Shandanski were awarded Paul Harris Fellows at the changeover dinner on Friday, June 23 at St Mary's Hall.
Ted McKellar, owner and operator of Ted's Taxi received the only community based Paul Harris Fellow award in recognition of the outstanding service he provides throughout our community.
Ted is often called upon at all hours every day of the week and is more than willing and accommodating to the needs in the Emergency Department of Manning Hospital. It not only takes the pressure off the hospital but decreases the wait times and/or potentially an overnight stay for many patients. Plus, he gives the nursing staff lollies and provides them with fresh produce from his garden!
Feedback from patients said that Ted was always helpful with getting them home safely. He is also trustworthy, kind, professional and respectful.
Ted has also been known to have his own health issues checked out in the ED and then continue to work that same day once cleared. When ask "why", he will say the people need to get home and he "doesn't want to let people down".
Rod Lattimore was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow within the Rotary community. Rod exemplified Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self", during the 2021 flood when he was out and about helping his fellow farmers to rebuild and recover.
Rod is also always ready to lend a helping hand when it comes to Rotary building projects such as the refurbishment of Bicentennial Gardens and installing playground equipment at the women's refuge.
David Denning was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow with +3 sapphires for his continued support to Rotary Foundation, but more importantly in recognition of his outstanding contribution as service director of the club during the last 12 months.
Ivan Shandanski was also awarded a Paul Harris Fellow +2 Sapphires for his donations to The Rotary Foundation, a monthly donation that helps support Rotary Global Grants.
The changeover dinner acknowledged the end of a very successful year of service by president Dr Grace Maano and welcomed the incoming president for 2023-24m Dianne Woollard.
Dr Maano then handed over the club presidency to Dianne, who inducted the incoming board for 2023/24.
Max Carey and Herb Beer were made Honorary Members of the club. This award is given to members who have distinguished themselves by their many years of meritorious service in the furtherance of Rotary Ideals.
Following the induction, Dr Grace was also awarded a Paul Harris Fellow with a +4 Sapphire Pin in recognition of her service to the club, for our local community and service for the world community, especially for her recent overseas Obstetric and Maternal Health project in Democratic Republic of Congo and installing oxygen manifolds in Kenya.
The Paul Harris Fellow award was created in memory of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary, to recognise and show appreciation for contributions to the Foundation's charitable and educational program. The Paul Harris Fellow award is held in high regard within the Rotary community.
The Rotary Club of Taree meets every Monday evening at Club Taree at 6 pm for 6.30 pm start and visitors are most welcome.
