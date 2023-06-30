BY his own admission, 12-year-old Jaewaan Duckett-McDonald is a "footy nerd".
He lives for rugby league. He has a passion for the sport.
Jaewaan is also showing promise on the field. He has been named in the NSW primary schools development squad to attend a camp at St Gregory's College in Campbelltown during the school holidays.
This follows the NSW PSSA championships played at Wagga Wagga, where Jaewaan was a member of the Hunter side. He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
While Jaewaan has followed league for nearly as long as he can remember, he only started playing competitively last season.
"I played in the back yard and stuff,'' he said.
However, he was persuaded to pull on the boots for Taree Red Rovers.
"He's come ahead in leaps and bounds,'' Rovers secretary Melissa Gee said.
He gained selection in the Hunter squad following trials held earlier in the year where he was a member of the Manning team. Hunter performed solidly at the State titles, finishing in fourth place.
A centre, Jaewaan said he was happy with his form for Hunter and said he was confident of gaining a place in the development squad, which will be used for talent identification as well as offering specialised coaching.
While he's still eligible for under 12s, Jaewaan plays under 13s for Rovers in the Group Three juniors.
He said the side's going along okay this season, but added that Port Breakers are the team to beat for higher honours.
