Aaron Bullock rides a double at Manning Valley Race Club meeting

By Greg Prichard
June 28 2023 - 10:00am
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock scores on Tanglewood in the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Maiden Handicap at Taree on Tuesday in the first of his winning double. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
AARON Bullock's extraordinary season in the saddle continued when he rode a winning double at Taree races on Tuesday, taking his number of winners in NSW to a phenomenal 168.5 with still a month to go before the season ends.

