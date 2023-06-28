AARON Bullock's extraordinary season in the saddle continued when he rode a winning double at Taree races on Tuesday, taking his number of winners in NSW to a phenomenal 168.5 with still a month to go before the season ends.
Bullock was the only jockey to win more than one race at the meeting and he did it in fine style on odds-on favourites Tanglewood ($1.10 in the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Maiden Handicap) and Villa Treville ($1.75 in the Johnson & Mongan Benchmark 58 Handicap).
The rider took all of the risk out of the equation in both races by box-seating just off the speed in the run and then moving into the clear at the top of the straight and going on to score.
Bullock is a long way clear in the NSW jockeys' premiership with his overall figure and also in the country premiership. Country racing remains the bread and butter for the Newcastle-based jockey and 143.5 of his winners have come at country venues.
Before this season, which doesn't end until July 31, Bullock's best season for winners at all NSW venues was 107 in 2017-18.
He also had 106 winners in 2020-21 and 102 in 2019-20, but this season he has hit it out of the park and his manager, Drew Smith, says the reason is simple.
"It's all to do with Aaron's weight," Smith said. "It's been difficult for him to keep his weight down, but this season he's been able to manage it better.
"In past seasons he's missed some time in the saddle because he hasn't been able to keep his weight down. There have been periods where he couldn't get his weight down under 60 kilograms and that obviously severely restricts how many rides he can get.
"This is the year he's had the most rides in. His minimum weight is 58. He can ride at 58 consistently and very rarely ventures under that. But most importantly he's been able to hold it at that.
"He's cut back quite a bit on trackwork and concentrated more on his riding. He used to get up and ride trackwork and then go for a 10-kilometre jog to try and get himself ready for the races, but now he's cut back on trackwork and is using that extra time to work on his weight.
"Aaron's also reaching that age, in his early-to-mid 30s, where he's really maturing as a jockey and approaching the peak of his powers and he's getting a lot of great support from top trainers, so things are going very well for him."
EASILY the shortest-priced favourite of the day won by easily the biggest margin when Tanglewood smashed the opposition in the fourth event at Taree races on Tuesday.
Racing first-up from a spell after registering decent form at its only two previous starts in provincial and city races and coming off an impressive win in a barrier trial on the Beaumont track at Newcastle, the three-year-old gelding was considered ready to fire against his country rivals.
And he clearly had way too much for them in the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Maiden Handicap over 1007 metres, sitting second in the run and then clearing out to win by 5.45 lengths at the Winx-like odds of $1.10.
It's not much good to favourite backers when they're that short and Tanglewood stifled betting on the race, with the other six runners in the race ranging in odds from $10 to $51.
All most could do was watch and admire and Tanglewood's trainer, Todd Howlett, is looking forward to a bright future with the horse.
"I might take him to Grafton," Howlett said. "There's a Class 1 race on South Grafton Cup day (July 9). But I may even just send him to the paddock straight away for another spell.
"Either way, when he does have another break it'll let him mature and grow into himself and that'll set him up for the future.
"He had a bit on them at Taree. He goes well. He's still got a bit to learn, does a few things wrong, but once he puts it all together he'll be a nice horse and we can look for a few nice races for him."
