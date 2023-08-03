KYLIE Hilder played a leading role starting women's league tag in Group Three Rugby League in 2009 when emloyed as a development officer with the Country Rugby League. She played league tag with Forster-Tuncurry and captained Group Three to win the league tag Country championship.
Group Three was a league tag pioneer and while it is fair to say the game didn't meet universal acceptance in its first few years, league tag teams eventually became an integral part of the competition and clubs.
However, league tag is now under pressure from women's tackle. Wauchope, Old Bar and Macleay Valley don't field league tag sides this year. League tag pathways throughout NSW have now given way to women's rugby league.
A former state and Australian rugby league representative, Hilder now enjoys a high profile in women's rugby league in Australia. She has coached the NSW women's State of Origin side for the past three years and is an assistant coach with the Sydney Roosters NRLW side. The 10 side NRLW kicked off last weekend.
Hilder believes league tag and women's rugby league can co-exist.
"I think league tag will always have a place,'' she said.
"But it's getting to a point now where it will be more of a social-type game. I think we should start having women's tackle on game days.''
Hilder said women's tackle is quickly gaining in popularity in regional areas.
"The pool of players will grow, particularly now that we have girls playing footy at a younger age. They're starting younger and they're getting used to the game.''
