THE women's State of Origin series needs to expand to three games and be played either during or after the NRLW.
So says NSW women's State of Origin coach Kylie Hilder from Forster.
Queensland won the first game in NSW this year and NSW won the second in Queensland. However, Queensland won the series on a points aggregate.
"It was a bit of a weird feeling after we had such a great comeback win in the second game in Queensland in front of a big crowd,'' Hilder said.
"Winning an origin game in Queensland is massive, but we didn't really get to experience that - it was a bit deflating.''
A second game was added to the series for the first time this year. Hilder said that was an improvement, but it should go to three in 2024.
Hilder said playing the women's origin in conjunction with the men also needs to be changed.
"It's definitely not played at the right time of year at the moment,'' Hilder continued.
She said it has to coincide with the NRLW - either at the halfway point or at the conclusion of the season. The first game this year was marred by numerous errors from both sides. Players weren't match hardened because they hadn't been involved in the elite competition, Hilder said.
"The NRLW season could start earlier, stop for origin and then finish the second half. Or we play origin at the end of the season,'' she said.
However, Hilder said she 'loves the experience' of coaching a origin-level.
"They were a great bunch of girls. It's my third year now and I'm starting to understand what is required to coach at origin because it is quite different from coaching at club-level,'' she said.
"You literally only get a week with the team to try and put it all together.''
Hilder again has a coaching role with the Sydney Roosters NRLW squad this year so will be spending her time alternating between Sydney and Forster.
She's confident the Roosters will be strong and expects the Sharks and Titans would also be formidable. But with the competition expanded to 10 teams this year Hilder said it's all a bit unknown.
Holli Wheeler from Old Bar has signed with Cronulla after playing with St George-Illawarra since the inaugural year of the NRLW in 2018, when there were four teams involved. Wheeler is recovering from a knee injury sustained during the State league semi-final in May. That cost her a spot in the NSW side, Hilder confirmed.
"Holli would have played origin,'' Hilder said.
However, Hilder understands that Wheeler will be right to start in the NRLW.
Hilder doesn't know if she'll be at NSW's helm beyond this year.
"I really enjoyed it but it is probably a decision the (NSWRL) board makes before I do,'' she said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
