Manning River Times
Local Footy

Women's State of Origin series must be played in conjunction with the NRLW according to NSW coach Kylie Hilder

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 30 2023 - 4:00am
Kylie Hilder said changes need to be made to the women's State of Origin series for 2024. She has coached NSW for the past three years.
THE women's State of Origin series needs to expand to three games and be played either during or after the NRLW.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

