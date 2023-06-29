Manning River Times
Home/Comment/National Opinion

A republican still despite The Crown

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 30 2023 - 2:25pm, first published June 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Foy as Elizabeth in The Crown, and Matt Smith as "the cad", as he is known on Struggle Street. Picture Netflix, Shutterstock
Claire Foy as Elizabeth in The Crown, and Matt Smith as "the cad", as he is known on Struggle Street. Picture Netflix, Shutterstock

FOR as long as this correspondent can recall we've been an ardent republican.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.