A republican still despite The Crown

FOR as long as this correspondent can recall we've been an ardent republican.
We've always firmly believed the Australian Head of State should be an Australian, not a proxy for a privileged family who live on the other side of the world and who would be barracking for England in the Ashes series - if they are taking any interest at all.
If memory serves us correctly our anti-monarchy stance started at a young age, back in the days when patrons were expected to stand up at the movies when an image of the Queen appeared on screen before the start of the main event. Defiantly, we stayed seated.
We recall being devastated when John Howard rigged the republican referendum in November 1999 to ensure the yes vote failed. It was just another reason to dislike the despicable Howard.
So, be under no illusion. We hope we're still on this earth when Australia becomes a republic. End. Of. Story.
So, should we be concerned that we're currently hooked on the TV series, The Crown? For those unaware, The Crown is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the publicity blurb.
We signed onto Netflix recently and were scanning the shows on offer when we happened upon The Crown. We tuned in, thinking we'd give it a chance, for we'd read favourable reviews.
Now, we fear, we're addicted. Just half a dozen episodes in and we're already convinced that Prince Philip was little more than a cad and a bounder, at least in his younger days. Why, we were almost aroused as the prospect of the pre-Queen princess and the prince indulging in a bit of Rumble in the Jungle while visiting Kenya.
"Just one,'' said the prince.
"There's never just one,'' cooed the young princess (or at least the actor playing the part cooed).
We think word came through that her dad had died soon after that, so the Royal Ardour was quickly quelled. Pity that.
We're just getting to the part where there's a bit of rivalry betwixt the queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, not to mention problems with the older bloke who Princess Margaret wants to marry and whose name escapes us. No spoilers here, for we're keen to see how this plays out.
And to think we still have ages to go before Lady Di comes on the scene and all the associated drama. We'll probably call it quits then, for we have no real desire to see anything more about the latest batch of Royal layabouts.
Surely this is not betraying the republican movement which we hold so dear. Do we have to make a mea culpa to the Australian Republican Movement? We passionately want an Australian republic. But The Crown is just so watchable. Perhaps it's a Royal decree.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
