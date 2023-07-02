James Manton has received support from the Smith Family's Learning for Life program since he was 11-years-old.
Taree VIEW Club members were treated to a talk by James, now a university graduate with a Diploma in Business, at the club's 56th anniversary lunch. James told members he intends to return to university to complete his masters degree.
Taree VIEW members and VIEW Clubs across Australia support students through the Learning for Life program. They provide uniforms, school supplies, pay for excursions, computers etc to these children who live below the poverty line in their local area, from kindergarten through to the end tertiary education.
This support is crucial to allow the students to build self confidence, improve their learning, make friends (not be ostracised) and change their future.
Member Des Tomlin commented that as a VIEW club member for the past four years, "it makes me feel so proud that I can help these unfortunate children. They are our future and we need to fill the gaps the governments just can't accommodate."
The Taree club's 56th anniversary celebrations at Club Taree included a lunch followed by a short skit put on by some members. Lots of laughter ensued and a great time was had by the Taree club members and the members from Gloucester and Harrington VIEW Clubs.
There was just under 100 ladies in attendance.
If you wish to do some good for local children through the Smith Family's Learning for Life program, call Janet on 6553 8829 to come along as a guest to see what VIEW is all about.
