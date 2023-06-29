"They just have the ability to pick you up and put you back on the right rung on the ladder."
Harrington's Terry Richards can't speak high enough of the care he received from the nurse provided to him by the McGrath Foundation.
Terry is one of about 200 men diagnosed with breast cancer each year.
He was fortunate to have been cared for by one of the McGrath Foundation's 200 nurses, a service that provides vital assistance to patients from the time of diagnosis and throughout their treatment schedule.
But it is a service that requires funding.
This year marks 15 years of Dry July, the annual fundraising challenge encouraging Aussies to refrain from alcohol for the month while raising money towards improving the comfort, care and wellbeing of people affected by cancer.
The Dry July campaign will once again be partnering with the McGrath Foundation, with the money raised used to fund the provision of breast care nurses in communities right across Australia.
Originally diagnosed with prostate cancer, it was while Terry was undergoing further testing that the presence of breast cancer was detected, which then became the priority of his treatment plan.
After undergoing a mastectomy, the McGrath Foundation supplied Terry with a care nurse to aid in his recovery.
"She was a support for about seven or eight months. Right through the whole ordeal, she was there all the time on-call whenever we needed her," Terry said.
"I still talk to her now, 15 months later, and I have nothing but praise for what they've done for me, they just made the journey easier."
Since its inception in 2008, the Dry July Foundation has raised more than $82 million for more than 80 cancer organisations and funded more than 1200 projects across Australia in the process.
It seems that every one of us seems to know someone diagnosed with breast cancer- McGrath Foundation ambassador and director, Tracy Bevan
The benefits provided by the nurses frequently extends beyond a strictly medical application, providing emotional support during what is often an arduous treatment and recovery.
This is a sentiment echoed by McGrath Foundation ambassador and director, Tracy Bevan, who helped set up the foundation in 2005 along with her best friend, Jane McGrath.
"It's being able to support Australian families going through one of the toughest times in their lives and by having one of our what we call 'an angel by their side', where a breast care nurse is helping them and their families go through that difficult time in their lives," Tracy said.
To sign up for Dry July or make a donation, visit the Dry July website: dryjuly.com
