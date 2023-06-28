Big day out at Coopernook with Soulfest 2023

It will be a big day out for bargain hunters and market goers for the annual Coopernook Soulfest 2023 and Community Garage Sale.
Soulfest is running from 10am to 30pm at the Coopernook School of Arts Hall.
Local market stalls will include a massage tent, arts and crafts, jewellery, homemade gifts, homeware, crystals, clothes, baby items, candles and more.
Entertainment will be provided by The Possum Scratchers, Matty Zarb and Scott Greenaway, and Nell Tyler from 10am.
There will be plenty of choice for food with a barbecue, Wild Fig Coffee, cakes and hearty soup, Chim Young Thai, Habibiz, the P&C cake stall and Roscos Icecream Van.
There are activities for everyone, with children sure to enjoy free face painting and the animal nursery.
There will also be creative beading, wand and ribbon stix workshops.
If you're interest in going to the community garage sale, turn up at 8am at the Coopernook School of Arts Hall to collect a map of participating addresses.
Soulfest 2023 has been made possible by a flood recovery grant from Hunter, New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, and organised by joint effort between the Coopernook P&C Association and the Coopernook Action Group.
"We want to put on a free and fun day out for everyone, and help the community reconnect after the difficult times we've had over the past few years," an organiser said.
Also in the news:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.