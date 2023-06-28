Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Big day out at Coopernook with Soulfest 2023

June 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take part in free workshops at Soulfest - story rock painting with Zak, and weaving workshops with Toni. Pictures supplied
Take part in free workshops at Soulfest - story rock painting with Zak, and weaving workshops with Toni. Pictures supplied

It will be a big day out for bargain hunters and market goers for the annual Coopernook Soulfest 2023 and Community Garage Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.