Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

MidCoast Council June monthly ordinary meeting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
June 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Packed agenda for this month's council meeting
Packed agenda for this month's council meeting

MidCoast Council is not planning to introduce a special rate variation (SRV) for the 2024-25 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.