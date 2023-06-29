Walking soccer
On Saturday morning June 24, Wingham Central Park was the venue for five-a-side walking soccer competition hosted by Wingham RSL Sub-branch with teams from Wingham, Old Bar and Nabiac RSL Sub-branches competing for the prestigious Lower North Coast Council's Silver Cup.
In all about 30 members (ladies and men) were in attendance and after the rules were explained the games got under way with retired Soccer Association referee Jim Gilligan the whistle blower. The mixed teams played with enthusiasm and gusto and it was Old Bar who were announced the winners and received the silver cup from Wingham president and LNCDC member Brian Willey.
After the packing up of equipment all adjourned to Wingham Services Club's Parkview Café to enjoy finger food lunch and refreshments and a lot of chatter.
The event was part of the RSL's Sport and Recreation Program for service veterans, with the next one to be a darts day hosted in August by Nabiac RSL Sub-branch.
School news
Students of Tinonee Public School have a busy couple of weeks ahead of them with sports, NAIDOC Week, spelling bee finals, all this before the last day of term two falling on Friday, June 30.
The school hosted the local finals of the Multicultural Perspectives Public Speaking and congratulations go out to Tinonee students Evie, Emma, Oscar and William, who performed confidently whilst giving their speeches. An extra special mention goes to Emma who was named the winner of the Year 3 and 4 division and will now go on to represent the school at the regional finals later in the year.
The Years 5 and 6 students accepted an invitation from Taree High School Aboriginal Team to attend Taree High School's 2023 NAIDOC concert at the MEC with the theme "For Our Elders".
The school held their own NAIDOC from Monday June 26 and this included a concert by the Taree High School Dancers.
A reminder to parents and carers that Back to School vouchers expired on June 30, 2023. They can be used to cover school excursions and also towards the cost of school uniforms - please don't let them go to waste .
Students from junior and senior divisions tried out for the 2023 Premier's Spelling Bee on Tuesday, June 27 with the regional finals taking place in August.
Orientation for 2024 kindergarten students will begin August of term three with the Transition to School Program taking place in term four.
Plans are progressing well for the upcoming Spring Fair being held on Sunday, September 10 from 9am to 1pm. Anyone interested in having a stall on the day please contact the school for further details.
Sad week
It has been a very sad couple of weeks with several well known locals in the Wingham area passing away over the last days.
Family and friends were saddened to learn of the passing of Bruce George Duncan who was farewelled at a graveside service held at the Wingham Cemetery on Monday, June 19. The funeral was conducted by celebrant Tanya Crawford.
The next local to pass was Maxine Stone, known to many from her working at Wingham Newsagency. Maxine's funeral was held at St Matthew's Anglican Church last Wednesday, June 21 followed by a private cremation.
Family and friends farewelled Lyn William (nee Stone) on Friday, June 23 at her service conducted at Manning Great Lakes Crematorium.
This week on Wednesday, June 28 family and friends gathered at St Matthew's Anglican Church to say farewell to Mrs Leonna Sky, wife of Ron.
Heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are extended to all these families on the loss of their loved one. May they rest in peace.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.