Quota holding week-long mega garage sale

Taree Quota Club is holding a Mega Garage Sale at the Wingham Business Centre in Wingham.
The sale is being held from July 3-8 - inclusive. The shop will be open each day from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 3pm.
There will be bargains for all: skirts and shirts, frocks and socks, pants, knits and jackets. The Quota ladies have found treasures to tempt the cagey buyer including coats and smart accessories for men, women, and children - quality items from vintage to almost brand new.
There will also be a large range of books of every genre, bric-a-brac, toys, plants, and specialities from the kitchens of the very talented Quota ladies: jams, marmalade, preserves, chutney and pickles to name just a few. There may also be some white elephants lurking in the corners - keep your eyes out for them.
Everyone is encouraged to arrive early as the best bargains always go first.
All funds raised will support local Quota charities.
Wingham Business Centre is at 55 Farquhar Street, Wingham, across the road from the Town Hall. Ample parking is available at the door.
