FOR 40 summers swimming has been a major part of Jan Watts' life.
She's a stalwart of the Wingham Swimming Club, having served on every position on the committee in the last four decades, while also teaching kids to swim as well as stroke correction and officiating at carnivals.
Her dedication to the sport was recognised when Swimming North Coast (SNC) presented her with an award to mark her 40 years involvement. SNC president Anne Pilkie travelled from Laurieton to Taree to surprise Jan while she was having lunch with family and friends.
Jan, now 81, wasn't a competitive swimmer when she was younger.
"I'd go to the beach and surf or I'd go to the pool, do laps and sun bake, but that was it,'' she said.
However, her three daughters, Tina, Cindy and Belinda, joined the Wingham Swimming Club. Jan followed and quickly became immersed in club activities. She was a regular at club nights held every Wednesday and later officiated at Mid North Coast carnivals.
"I went to Sydney for CHS (Combined High Schools) events and up and down the coast for Mid North Coast carnivals,'' Jan said.
I got a lot of satisfaction out of teaching kids to swim- Wingham Swimming Club stalwart Jan Watts
"I also start and referee for (Wingham) school carnivals.
"My son, Daniel, was also a keen swimmer and he joined the club later, so that kept me involved,'' Jan said.
"Daniel's up in Darwin now and he's in swimming club with his two boys.''
She also helped with the learn to swim program at Wingham pool held on Saturdays from 7am to 9am.
"I got a lot of satisfaction out of teaching kids to swim,'' she said.
"You see them gradually get more confidence in the water, it's great to see.
"When they start with learn to swim they come into swimming club and that's how our club built up.''
Jan's a stickler for making sure kids are taught the correct stroke.
"You have to be fair with the kids. You can't just let them do any stroke,'' she said.
"You have to pull them up and correct them, otherwise they get a trophy and they haven't really earnt it, because they're not doing a proper stroke.''
RELATED:
Jan's held every position on the club board except treasurer.
"I won't do treasurer, I'm not real good with figures,'' she explained.
Along the way she also gained accreditation for her various roles. That's one of the reasons for her longevity.
"Nobody else had credentials,'' Jan said. "So they kept asking me to stay on and help out.''
The new season will be underway in September and Jan will be at Wingham pool helping out on Wednesday club nights, just like she has for the past 40 summers.
"We've having a break now, but it starts up again soon enough,'' she said.
"I don't do as much now, just referee and start at club nights, but I still enjoy it - it keeps me young.
"It's no good staying home and reading the paper or watching the TV - that's not for me.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.