Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mega women's 10s game...Wingham's fashion statement and this week's On The Bench guest, all in our Footy Shorts column

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Ratz powerhouse Sheridan Clarke charges through defenders during the recent match against Forster Tuncurry. The Ratz and competition leaders Gloucester meet on Saturday.
Manning Ratz powerhouse Sheridan Clarke charges through defenders during the recent match against Forster Tuncurry. The Ratz and competition leaders Gloucester meet on Saturday.

OLD Bar's Trad Field will be the venue for the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union game of the season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.