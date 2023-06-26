OLD Bar's Trad Field will be the venue for the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union game of the season on Saturday.
The host club won't be involved. Instead, unbeaten Gloucester Cockies will tackle defending premiers Manning Ratz.
These two teams have been the standouts and look certain to play in the grand final come August. The Clams don't field a side in the 10s while Gloucester doesn't have a men's squad, to the clubs are 'married' in the draw.
Club president Steve Rees said the Ratz are building nicely for the premiership defence after having a few problems with player numbers earlier in the year. The Ratz demolished Wallamba last weekend at Nabiac in a dress rehearsal for Saturday. Not to be outdone the Cockies steam rolled Wauchope 63-0 so they'll be primed for a big effort.
The game will kickoff at 1.45. Old Bar will host Manning Ratz in the men's game from 3pm.
FORMER Australian, NSW and Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is keeping a close eye on Old Bar's progress in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Cordner is on Old Bar's coaching staff in an advisory capacity, however, commitments with the Roosters mean he hasn't seen the side play.
"Boyd's been liaising with Jordy (Worboys) and me,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry explained.
"His input has been great.''
However, Henry said Cordner will be up here before the season is through to put the side through its paces at a training session and he hopes to take in a game.
He was up here for the grand final last year at Old Bar and even helped prepare the field when heavy rain started falling late in the week. He was a dejected figure at fulltime when the Pirates went down to Port City.
Cordner played his first game of footy when he was four with the Pirates under 6s. His dad, Chris, was the co-coach while elder brother, Dane was also in the side.
SPEAKING of Boyd Cordner, his cousin, Mardi Borg, will be the special guest on this Friday's On The Bench segment. Madi's a sports journalist with the Port Macquarie News and as such has been busily covering Group Three footy this year.
She'll join the regular hosts for the segment that will kick off at the usual time of 4pm Friday on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
FORSTER-Tuncurry's Southern United had their closest call of the Newcastle Zone 2 football season last Sunday when held to a 2-2 draw by Lambton Jaffas in Lambton.
The Ospreys had dominated the competition until that game, but still hold a commanding lead on top of the competition ladder. Two goals is the most the side has conceded in a game this season.
The Jaffas sit in second place.
THERE was a familiar face on the Forster-Tuncurry bench for Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope at Tuncurry.
Former captain-coach, Troy Hilder, 46, decided to pull the boots on again. Hilder had limited game time in the encounter that Forster managed to lose when Wauchope centre Sam Watts finished off a sweeping move to score with 20 seconds on the clock. Wauchope won 38-36 and that was the only time they led all game.
Hilder's eldest son, Ashton started in the centre for the Hawks. First grade coach Jake Bolt isn't sure if Hilder the senior will be back again this season.
"I think he just wanted to have a run with his young bloke,'' he said.
It was a family day out for the Hilders. NSW women's State of Origin coach Kylie Hilder was in the crowd to watch her husband and son go around. However, her coaching role with the Sydney Roosters side for the upcoming NRLW will limit the time she will get to see more local games.
Meanwhile Footy Shorts noted a few weeks ago that Sydney Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell was a spectator at a Taree City game at Taree. He had a profitable day, as he also won the double, his dad, Matt reports.
WINGHAM Tigers made a fashion statement in last Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Port City.
The Tigers wore a green strip... to celebrate a birthday.
"It was (club official) Steve Blanch's 50th birthday. He barracks for Canberra, so the club decided to wear Canberra colours to mark the occasion,'' first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins explained.
The Tigers didn't win, but at least the Raiders did the right thing by Blanch.
Incidentally, northern sides had their revenge on the south last weekend. In round six southern teams won all four matches against those from the northern. The situation was reversed last weekend, with the northerners dominating all games across all grades.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
