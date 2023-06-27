ALAN Tongue was a hard working, tough forward who played 230 NRL games with the Canberra Raiders from 2000 to 2011.
These days Tongue leads the NRL'S Voice Against Violence program where he speaks to high school student about ways of preventing domestic violence. It's a long way from packing his head in a scrum for the Raiders.
He's been in the area this week conducting workshops for students at Chatham, Wingham and Taree high schools and the Great Lakes College Tuncurry campus. He's conducted similar events at Taree PCYC while also working with the Nation of Origin Indigenous sporting teams in Taree.
"When I retired from the NRL in 2011 I wanted to be involved in community work,'' he said.
"I started as an ambassador for the NRL and from that I became involved in Juvenile Justice. I looked at some of the challenges and the needs for education in certain areas and domestic violence was one of those huge challenges that people had faced.''
However, Tongue said he wanted to try and cut the problem off at the source. And he's been able to use his profile as a footballer to help get the message across.
"The value of rugby league is being able to have the conversation through a sporting lens, using the power of sport to be able to get the connection between culture and change. I've been blessed to be able to use rugby league to help in these education workshops,'' he said..
"This is a primary prevention domestic violence program.
"We try and look at using the workshop for age brackets around 15 to 18 to talk about all forms of violence against any gender and getting an understanding of what it is. Most importantly we look at some of the changes we want to have in society and how young people can drive cultural changes.''
He said the response from student at Chatham High, where he spoke to the Times, was 'excellent.'
"We talk about how we want the future to look like and about how men and women should be treated equally. We look at how we want our relationships to look, feel and sound right and we get them to present to their peer groups,'' he said.
He said the influence of young people on other young people "is so powerful."
"I give students the platforms for them to lead.''
He has been involved in the program for seven years, although he said like everything else, COVID caused some problems.
The program has been throughout regional NSW and Queensland as well as Papua New Guinea and Fiji. He thanked the Manning Great Lakes Police Command and the PCYC for their assistance in getting the program to this area.
And getting back to the NRL, Tongue believes Penrith and Melbourne will fight out the grand final, although he still has hopes that the Raiders will be thereabouts.
