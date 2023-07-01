Manning River Times
Stroud brick throwing competition getting ready to launch

July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
The Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition is on again on Saturday, July 8, inviting all to fling a brick, propel a rolling pin, or chuck a rubber chicken.

