WINGHAM expect to know on Wednesday (June 28) whether they'll be bolstering their roster with players from Papua New Guinea for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
"I'm confident of getting at least one player - he's an outside back,'' first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"We're hoping to get a couple more, but there are about 50,000 hoops to jump through - there's a lot of paperwork.''
Hard working forward Blake Frazer aggravated a shoulder problem first sustained last month and he could be sidelined for the season. This was his first game back from the injury.
Back rower Kyran Bubb strained a hamstring while fullback JJ Gibson didn't finish the match after taking a knock in the ribs.
"I'm not sure how series Kyran is, but JJ should be right for our next game,'' Collins said.
However, he added the Tigers will welcome this weekend's general bye.
Wingham led the Breakers 12-0 early in the first half but the scores were locked at 18-18 at the break. Two early second half tries gave Port the advantage.
"When we lost JJ we just ran out of steam. We had no-one left on the bench,'' Collins said.
"It was a pretty good effort.''
Jake and Jackson Mullen were the pick for the Tigers.
The win and Old Bars shock loss to Macleay Valley means the Breakers and Pirates are now locked in first place.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.