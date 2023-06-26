Model rail club enjoys surge in membership

Taree and District Model Railway Club seems to be enjoying a surge in membership, with several prospective members awaiting completion of their parole periods.
This is enhanced because there are some younger applicants too.
Work is continuing on our two major projects, including the completion of the children's U-drive layout. This is in the capable hands of Joe Noyen, Kevin Bambury and Roy Hancock.
Roy has bought his N Scale knowledge into play, because this layout includes both HO and N Scale locos and rolling stock. So we envisage it generating much fun and interest among the young ones.
This is a very challenging and complex project. It means connecting the totally separate Wingham layout to the Somerton layout, the aim being that trains can pass over virtually a bridge-cum-flyover connecting the two layouts. This is necessitating some major alteration work to both layouts.
Goron Robbie, Greg Specking and Noel Sawyer with the assistance of Justin Moy are working on the structural alterations whilst Rolf Freier is working on the electronic side.
Members are reminded that the club's annual general meeting will be held on Saturday, July 8 at the clubrooms.
Please remember that membership fees are now due, and payable by June 30. The fees will be the same as last year, this was discussed at the last general meeting. Treasurer Gordon Robbie vetoed any increase as the club is in a secure financial position.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.