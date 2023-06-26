Manning River Times
Taree and District Model Railway Club

By Ted Wheeler
June 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Model rail club enjoys surge in membership
Taree and District Model Railway Club seems to be enjoying a surge in membership, with several prospective members awaiting completion of their parole periods.

