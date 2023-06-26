Manning River Times
Tattooed Mid Coast locals can now donate blood one wee after getting inked

June 26 2023 - 3:00pm
You can now donate blood one week after being inked. Picture Pixabay.
Mid Coast locals can now donate blood just a week after getting fresh ink, under a new rule change to blood donation.

